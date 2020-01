Police asking for the public’s help in finding a missing New Rochelle woman.

Authorities say Nancy Barrera was last seen Saturday night near North Avenue.

Her family says the 31-year-old was driving a 2005 grey Mercedes with the license plate HNX 6891. They say she is 5’6” tall, weighs about 115 pounds and was wearing blue jeans and a white sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Rochelle police at (914) 654-2300.