Wake services held for FDNY firefighter from New Rochelle who died from 9/11-related cancer

Posted: Updated:

Loved ones said a final goodbye to a 46-year-old FDNY firefighter from New Rochelle who died from 9/11-related cancer.

Daniel Foley died over the weekend from pancreatic cancer related to his time at Ground Zero.

He grew up in Rockland County and graduated from Clarkstown South in 1991 before playing football at Iona College.

Foley was described as a family man who loved football and fishing.

Visitation is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Westchester Funeral Home in Eastchester.

He will be laid to rest Thursday in New Rochelle.

sorry to interrupt
your first 20 are free
Access to News 12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Spectrum Networks® and Service ElectricSM customers.
Please enjoy 20 complimentary views of articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.
you have reached your 20 view limit
Access to News 12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Spectrum Networks® and Service ElectricSM customers.
Please login or create an account to continue enjoying News12.
create an account
Our sign-up page is undergoing maintenance and is not currently available. However, you will be given direct access to news12.com while we complete our upgrade.
When we are back up and running you will be prompted at that time to complete your sign in. Until then, enjoy the local news, weather, traffic and more that's "as local as local news gets."
back to site