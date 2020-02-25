Wake services held for FDNY firefighter from New Rochelle who died from 9/11-related cancer

Loved ones said a final goodbye to a 46-year-old FDNY firefighter from New Rochelle who died from 9/11-related cancer.

Daniel Foley died over the weekend from pancreatic cancer related to his time at Ground Zero.

He grew up in Rockland County and graduated from Clarkstown South in 1991 before playing football at Iona College.

Foley was described as a family man who loved football and fishing.

Visitation is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Westchester Funeral Home in Eastchester.

He will be laid to rest Thursday in New Rochelle.