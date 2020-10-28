Cornwall H.S. teen crushes Guiness Book of World Record for balancing hockey stick on finger

A 15-year-old student from Cornwall High School spent his time during the pandemic in a unique way.

Max Guttenberg, 15, spent months and hours training to get his right pointer finger ready to balance a hockey stick.

"My pointer finger is the finger I use for the whole thing," says Guttenberg. "I think I did close to 30 attempts of recording."

Guttenberg streamed his attempt from his bedroom on his YouTube channel earlier this month. At first, he had 29 people watching and then the number just kept growing.

"I was looking at the viewer count on my monitor," says Guttenberg. "I saw it kept on going up and I got really excited. Like no way this many people are here."

Guttenberg's dad and friends were among the dozens of YouTube watchers who witnessed him hold the hockey stick on his finger for 2 hours, 22 minutes and 22 seconds later, crushing the Guiness Book of World Record set in 2017. He even held on for another two minutes just to be sure.

Guttenberg says one lesson learned from his experience is to never give up.